Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Down 27.2% in October

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 471,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

VERU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Get Veru alerts:

VERU stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Veru has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $176.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Veru by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veru by 12,842.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 321,069 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.