Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Down 8.6%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price traded down 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.38. 530,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 782,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, August 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $258.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

