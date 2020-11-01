Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VERI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Veritone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.13. Veritone has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 538.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

