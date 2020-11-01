Veracyte (VCYT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Veracyte to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. On average, analysts expect Veracyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $34.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.62. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $703,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 56,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $1,883,502.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,305.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,370 shares of company stock worth $5,461,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

