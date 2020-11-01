Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Veil has a total market capitalization of $955,732.40 and approximately $135,703.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00081036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00206045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.83 or 0.01200201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 92,800,969 coins and its circulating supply is 83,960,040 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.