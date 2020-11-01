Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $38,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,496,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,761,000 after purchasing an additional 205,508 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,931.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $274,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $270.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.15 and its 200-day moving average is $243.87. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.