Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VECO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.43.

VECO stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.15. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 473,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

