VE AU FLOT/ETF (ASX:FLOT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

VE AU FLOT/ETF (ASX:FLOT) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$25.00.

