Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $81.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $82.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.