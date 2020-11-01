Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.