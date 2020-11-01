Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $166.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

