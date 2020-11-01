Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $20,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.