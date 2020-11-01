Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ BND opened at $87.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

