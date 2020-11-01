Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.5% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $87.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

