Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 190,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,132,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Liquid Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 360,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,862,000 after buying an additional 108,813 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $299.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

