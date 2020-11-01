Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,365,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,865,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,617,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after buying an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,293,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.13.

