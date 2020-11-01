Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

