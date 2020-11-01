Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.4% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,576,000 after acquiring an additional 871,472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after acquiring an additional 586,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,758,000 after acquiring an additional 356,501 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $176.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $187.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.