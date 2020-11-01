Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,712,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 2.38% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $815,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $176.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.61 and its 200-day moving average is $168.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

