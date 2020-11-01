Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGK) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $177.10 and last traded at $179.05. 512,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 451,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.89 and a 200-day moving average of $169.93.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.