Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Reduced by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,926,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 14.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $2,595,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $152.54 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

