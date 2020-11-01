Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,683 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $297.99 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $340.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.74 and a 200-day moving average of $283.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

