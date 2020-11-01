Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s 4th Largest Position

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,360,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 4.64% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,752,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,488,000 after purchasing an additional 355,470 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $44,433,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,731,000 after purchasing an additional 193,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 91.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 398,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,603,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $220.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

