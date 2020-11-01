Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,132,000 after purchasing an additional 883,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,137,000 after purchasing an additional 865,677 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after acquiring an additional 102,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

