Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $74,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.7% in the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,675 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 367.5% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,119,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.