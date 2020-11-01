Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.5% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

