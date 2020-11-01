Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $125.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

