Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $135.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

