Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $135.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

