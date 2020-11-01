VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $64.48.

