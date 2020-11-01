VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (EBND.AX) (ASX:EBND) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (EBND.AX) (ASX:EBND) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$10.31.

