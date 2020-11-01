USD Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

USD Partners has increased its dividend by 16.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. USD Partners has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of USDP stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a positive return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 24.21%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.