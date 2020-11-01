USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $11.00. USA Truck shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on USAK shares. ValuEngine downgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 5.4% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in USA Truck in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $75.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.