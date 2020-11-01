USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $11.00. USA Truck shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.
The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on USAK shares. ValuEngine downgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.
The stock has a market cap of $75.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.
USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.
See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.