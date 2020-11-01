Urovant Sciences (UROV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Urovant Sciences to post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.37. On average, analysts expect Urovant Sciences to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UROV opened at $7.39 on Friday. Urovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $230.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

UROV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

