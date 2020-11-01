Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

URGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urogen Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $470.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.69. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $52,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $61,394 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

