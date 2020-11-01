United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $201.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.39.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $157.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.36. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 206,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

