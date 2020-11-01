United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $201.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.39.
Shares of UPS stock opened at $157.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.36. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 206,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
