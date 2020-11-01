United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the September 30th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of UEEC stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. United Health Products has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.48 million, a PE ratio of -131.50 and a beta of -0.19.
About United Health Products
