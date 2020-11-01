United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the September 30th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of UEEC stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. United Health Products has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.48 million, a PE ratio of -131.50 and a beta of -0.19.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

