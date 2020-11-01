Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Receives C$10.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.80.

UNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

TSE:UNS opened at C$6.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Uni-Select Inc. has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$13.37. The company has a market cap of $258.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.61.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$419.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$364.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

