UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

