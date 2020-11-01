UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,750 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,798.28 ($23.49).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 929 ($12.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 960.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,161.35. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -33.36%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

