UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $287.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.14.

Shares of VRTX opened at $208.36 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $194.20 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,809,000 after acquiring an additional 726,720 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,251,000 after acquiring an additional 457,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,162,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,705,000 after acquiring an additional 445,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

