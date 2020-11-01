UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $232.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.58.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $216.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.