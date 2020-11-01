UBS Group Begins Coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.48.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,132,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,375. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 712.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.