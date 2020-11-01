UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €86.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020 // Comments off

UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.63 ($98.38).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €81.26 ($95.60) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €82.55. Siltronic AG has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.