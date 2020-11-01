UBS Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 370 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 272 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 367.29.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.