UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €95.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.42 ($99.31).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR FME opened at €65.58 ($77.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.82. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52 week high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.