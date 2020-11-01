U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the September 30th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

USEG stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 106.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; and Dimmit and Zavala Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had estimated proved reserves of 995,720 barrels of oil equivalent; oil and gas leases covering 3,552 net acres; and 7.30 net producing wells.

