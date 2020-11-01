Tupperware Brands Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tupperware Brands in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

TUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -186.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 18.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 24.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 410,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,453 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 103,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

