Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.06, but opened at $81.92. Trupanion shares last traded at $78.29, with a volume of 7,434 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $27,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $715,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,693 shares of company stock worth $7,760,220 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $81,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,431.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

