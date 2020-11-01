Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.68) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.91). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RARE. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

RARE stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $102.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $1,271,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,906,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $2,002,212.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,352.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,758 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.